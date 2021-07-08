A Tradition for over 50 Years, Midsummer Festival of the Arts is Back at John Michael Kohler Arts Center

× Expand Jeffrey Machtig/John Michael Koh

Midsummer Festival of the Arts is back! On Saturday, July 17, and Sunday, July 18, enjoy this free, family friendly event that offers a blend of fine art, handcrafted goods, music, food and fun on the grounds of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Sheboygan’s City Green.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the late Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, who founded the festival more than 50 years ago. Step inside the Arts Center to see Detours and Side Roads: A Tribute to Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, and celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth, and her contributions to the Arts Center, and to the visual and performing arts industry.

The full experience as the Midsummer Festival of the Arts includes: art making, concerts, artist demonstrations, food and drink, and visually stunning exhibitions.

For more details, go to the JMKAC website here.