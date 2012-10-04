Acclaimed Aho Returns to Folliard Gallery

Beginning Oct. 18, Tory Folliard Gallery presents the latest work by renowned artist Eric Aho. Approximately 20 canvases will be on display in “Eric Aho: New Paintings,” as the artist captures the emotion, imagination and memory stemming from his home in Vermont. As Aho says, this “establishes the painting as a mirror of how I see the world.”

Aho transcends the artistic lines of de Kooning and Cezanne while distilling the colors of Matisse, as these masters’ legacies merge more than ever before in his new paintings. The intimate connection between abstraction and literal landscapes spontaneously alight with brilliance in Aho’s images.

Folliard displays several of Aho’s more monumental paintings, works featuring luminous color, a flurry of brush strokes and nuances in light and shadow. Smaller-scale works include Nocturne Barn with Stars, Lights and Fireflies and Ice House , which deftly illustrate Aho’s unique ability to crystallize his memory of a moment on canvas and evoke a sensual response in the viewer.

Over the past five years, Aho has been elected to the National Academy, New York, held several solo exhibitions at DC Moore Gallery, New York, and received his first mid-career museum retrospective at the Currier Museum of Art, New Hampshire. The artist also hosted a successful painting workshop at Milwaukee’s Lynden Sculpture Garden in August.

Folliard hosts an artist’s reception 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. The artist will arrive from New England to answer informal questions that evening.

Art Happenings

Red Leaf ARToberfest

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

“ARToberfest” features arts and crafts exhibitors working in a variety of media on the grounds of the historic Charles Allis Art Museum. The event, which runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 6, also features live music. Admission is $3, and there will be refreshments for purchase.

Westside Art Walk

43rd-60th on Vliet Street, 52nd-53rd on North Avenue, and Martin Drive at Highland Boulevard

Multiple galleries and venues celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month 5-9 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 6. Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Gallery (5407 W. Vliet St.) opens the exhibit “Free Money” with a 6-8 p.m. reception Friday, Oct. 5.