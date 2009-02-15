Advertising Americana

Past and present popular culture converge in a trio of exhibitions showcasing industrial, product and graphic design at the Eisner American Museum of Advertising & Design. The first two exhibits opened in December, the third followed in early February and a reception is planned for all three in March.

"Ads From the Past-Coca-Cola" features the company with the iconic red-and-white logo. After Coca-Cola was created in 1886, the soft drink continued to evolve with the changes in American society. By displaying this retro advertising and design, including the classic ridged glass bottle, the Eisner uncovers how one corporation revolutionized the public's concept of "the pause that refreshes" and "the real thing," tag lines stamped into our memories. Ultimately, even America's vision of the fur-trimmed, red-suited Santa was enhanced because Coca-Cola needed a campaign to sell a cold drink during the winter season.

"Cramer-Krasselt: From Bicycles to 911 Turbos" exhibits a top-flight advertising firm that originated in Milwaukee more than 100 years ago. The company's clients include Yellow Tail Australian wines, Porsche and Corona. Cramer-Krasselt, now housed in the Historic Third Ward, published the enduring favorite The Settlement Cookbook in 1922.

The new February presentation, "Brooks Stevens Inc. 75th Anniversary-Process to Product," highlights decades of product designs. These illustrations reveal how products develop for everyday consumption. Milwaukee's Brooks Stevens Inc. designed John Deere tractors, S.C. Johnson disposable containers, Miller Brewing bottle packaging and even the West Bend Co.'s coffee bean roaster.

To maintain public awareness of the importance of design, the Eisner presents its annual fund-raiser, "I Love the Eisner," on Feb. 20, from 6 to 11 p.m. Featuring a Cuban theme that includes casino tables, plenty of food, exotic cocktails and a nine-piece band, the party will help to shake those winter doldrums and support Milwaukee's design legacy.

"Without advertising and design, the world would be a boring place," Executive Director Cori Coffman says of these tributes to marketing Americana.

For additional information on the Eisner exhibitions, its fund-raiser or its Wisconsin Student Portfolio Review on March 27 and 28, call (414) 847-3285.