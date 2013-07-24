An Aesthetic Treat in the Sweltering Heat

× Expand David Barnett Gallery

Explore Gallery Night and Day on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, for a sampling of Milwaukee’s diverse artistic offerings. Many members of the Milwaukee Art Dealers Association (MADA) participate in the event, but be sure to check out the Peltz Gallery for “Cissie Peltz: A Life Celebration” devoted to the gallery owner who passed away this year but whose legacy of friendship and devotion to the arts lives on in her celebrated space (Friday 6-9:30 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Also part of MADA, Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design offers “Pre-College MAJORS Exhibition”—an exemplar demonstration of university-level instruction made available to high school students (special reception on Saturday 10-11:30 a.m.).

Gallery Night and Day’s East Town participants include the David Barnett Gallery, presenting “Reginald K. Gee Retrospective.” Meet this acclaimed Milwaukee neo-expressionist and view his vibrant oil pastels on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m-5 p.m. The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center offers a provocative photographic installation titled “Xeno:MKE,” New York artist Thomas Hellstrom’s exploration of Milwaukee’s LGBT community across time; also on display is a series of photographs titled “Urban Abstractions” by Steven J. Miller (Friday, 5-9 p.m.).

At the heart of Gallery Night/Day is the Historic Third Ward, with an immense concentration of galleries within a one-mile radius. The Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.) is a great place to start; don’t miss Greymatter Gallery’s “Significant Other,” a series of paintings by Patrick Earl Hammie centering on two nude figures—one male, one female—in various configurations that challenge ingrained ideologies of race, gender and power (Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.). Milwaukee Public Market is another great stop, with one-hour free parking with a purchase/validation, great dining options and a collection of psychedelic art by Jody Casden titled “Physically Formless” (Friday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.).

Venture into the Walker’s Point/South Side neighborhoods to take in “We are one, we are many. Somos uno, somos muchos” at Arts @ Large. This showing highlights the wide range of Latino cultures in our city and engages the narrative of immigration—some works by students (Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.). Studio 203 displays works by youth involved in Gujja Ting African Art, an organization working to defray the costs of education and extracurricular arts programs for Ugandan youth. Visit on Friday from 6-9 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. to view artworks, make a donation or learn about sponsoring a student.

Gallery Night and Day stretches across Milwaukee. Be sure to check out galleries on the West Side like Vanguard Sculpture Services for the “MARN Mentors Exhibition” (Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.), and live glassblowing demonstrations at Square One Art Glass Studio and Gallery (Friday 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4p.m.).

For a complete listing of participating galleries and their locations, visit historicthirdward.org.