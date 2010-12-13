Affordable Holiday Surprises@ MAM

Unwrapping a gift from an art museum store can be a surprisingly thoughtful surprise at the holidays, and also supports the museums, especially the Milwaukee Art Museum's mission. A doubly good reason to consider visiting their gift shop whether a member or not for those last minute holiday presents. Several affordable suggestions under 25 dollars may be just the perfect present for someone on those hard to please family, friends or hostess gift lists. (All prices are approximate depending on member or non-member status, museum members enjoy discounts on merchandise.)

Snack and Stack ($22.50): For the child or child at heart, this colorful fork and spoon sports Lego like handles meant for stacking in yellow and red to make dinnertime or in between meals unusually fun.

Paper New York (20.00): A small size book filled with punch out/cut outs to piece together and create miniature models of New York City landmarks. Twenty projects in the book will occupy the imaginative adult or older teen in an affectionate salute to the Big Apple.

City Tins ($20.00): These coaster size gift certificates feature ten dollar off coupons for restaurants in every area of Milwaukee, a $200 dollar value, which includes Beans & Barley, Le Reve, Lulu Café, and Swig. A gift delivering enticing treats for those who dine out often or need an incentive to experience the city's great food.

Frank Lloyd Wright Books ($10.00): These tiny five by five inch books anticipate the MAM's upcoming tribute to the Wisconsin architect opening in February. Several titles worth remembering include Dining Rooms, Fireplaces and Prairie Houses, a small pleasure for those who appreciate Wright's interiors.

White Wool Bowls ($8.00-$10.00): These snowy white bowls made from felted wool recall the ultimate in handcrafted contemporary minimalism. With three sizes to choose from, they can easily be filled with colorful wrapped candy, ornaments, pine cones or any other festive surprises and then repurposed for the New Year.

Joseph Magnetic Measuring Spoon ($4.00): These primary colored measuring spoons calibrate four sizes and come in various hues with two tiny magnets hidden in the handle. Placed on refrigerators or near ranges they stay within easy reach for a cook's convenience and would stuff a stocking perfectly.

Alessi Bottle Stoppers, Cork Screws and Pepper Mills ($25.00 ): These iconic accessories honor Alberto Alessi, who lectured at the museum this November and whose artworks grace the MAM's “European Design: Since 1985” exhibition ending January 9. While more expensive than previous suggestions, the feminine shaped forms in burgundy bell gowns and stainless steel tresses will be sure to please design aficionados or an entertaining host while remaining useful and eternally in style. The lovely ladies bring a smile to your table to insure a joyous holiday season.

(Part Two later this week will cover art galleries from around the metro area.)