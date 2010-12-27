Affordable Holiday Surprises @ Underwood Gallery & Morning Glory Gallery

Last minute holiday shoppers can discover a plentitude of interesting gifts in two more metro area art galleries. Underwood Gallery (1430 Underwood Avenue) in the Historic Wauwatosa Village represents the work of more than 100 national artists, displaying ceramics, fiber arts, jewelry, painting and photography to mention only a few. Just a block up the the street from The Chancery and Cafe Hollander reaturants, allow time to visit Underwood gallery before meeting friends for that holiday get together.

Morning Glory Gallery (929 North Water Street) in Milwaukee's Theater District at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts celebrates their Fourth anniversary this year. When traveling to the theater for those holiday performing arts, check out the visual arts at the small gallery featuring the work of the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council to make a gift choice from their creative array. Historic Downtown Waukesha also offers numerous galleries to choose from along Main Street when traveling to the Western suburbs to choose a last minute gift purchase, or when attending the Waukesha Civic Theater. Browse through any of these galleries to support shopping locally and give a festive art present this season. (All prices quoted are approximate.)

At Underwood Gallery:

Delightful striped wood salad servers and appetizer spreaders, along with several hand carved kitchen utensils, will please any hostess by giving them Jonathan's Wild Cherry Spoons. ($10.00-$20.00)

John and Judy Fisher bend fine Sterling Silver into mini bookmarks in a variety of designs perfect for the student or book club member on your list. ($8.50)

Slices of beautifully crafted and scented soaps that claims to be gentle enough for babies and wonderful for the skin comes in Cucumber Melon and Oatmeal Milk & Honey. Linda and Patrice hand make the gorgeous colored soap and then slice it in various sizes to slip on top of a gift or in a stocking. ($4.00-$10.00)

In the Bag Productions produces felted wool shoulder strap hnadbags, elegant and and handmade in red or gray, to accessorize an artful day or night out. ($30.00-$70.00)

Of special interest to those with teens or the young at heart, Becky Tesch crafts avant garde bracelets, earrings and necklaces from black rubber in a modern take on jewelry that's both attention getting and reasonably priced. Her bicycle chain bracelets in several vibrant colors sell for only $16.00, while Tesch's other jewelry will take even less from your pocket to purchase. A great gift for the contemporary woman.

At Morning Glory Gallery:

Susan Blum fashions note cards with spectacular photos from her collection for a special date or event that could also be framed after giving. ($5.00)

Marcus Mittens for children come in a multitude of colors and patterns and sport a fanciful button to keep those little hands fashionably warm. ($22.00)

Another treat for theatergoers will be the Marcus Handbags designed with playbills from the recent and upcoming shows at the Performing Arts Center, especially the Broadway series. The handbag fronts feature Mamma Mia, JerseyBoys, Young Frankenstein and Wicked, to name a few. With several styles to choose from, one can enjoy the performance and have a fun and functional remembrance of that special evening that additionally supports an arts organization, a wonderful second gift to be appreciated by the giver and reciever. ($64.00)