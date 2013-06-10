African American Art in the 20th Century

Join the Milwaukee Art Museum in celebrating works by modern African American artists that span the 1970s through to the present. With subject matter encompassing race, politics, history, sexuality and gender, and styles including performance, minimalism, conceptualism, installation, deconstruction, street aesthetics, abstraction and figuration, these diverse works are united by their shared focus on cultural legacy and identity.

All works were contributed by Don and Mera Rubell of the Rubell Family Foundation, a unique collectors organization committed to displaying only what it owns. Both constraining and freeing, the stipulation allows the foundation to develop collections from the ground up, with a strong focus on personal relationships with artists—often those at the beginnings of their careers. This exhibition invites all comers to enjoy the fruits of that ongoing labor. “30 Americans” opens Friday, June 14 with an exhibition talk at 1:30 p.m. The works will be on display through Sept. 8 at 700 N. Art Museum Drive.

Call to Artists: Window Mural for Milwaukee Ballet

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (WPCA) and Milwaukee Ballet

504 W. National Ave.

Attention artists! Milwaukee Ballet is looking for a Wisconsin artist or artist group to create a window mural for their space on National Avenue. The chosen artist will receive a $500 stipend and enjoy the public display of their art for the next three to five years. Applicants must be members of WPCA (memberships start at $25). The proposal deadline is Sunday, June 16 by midnight. Visit wpca-milwaukee.org/call-for-art-mural-for-milwaukee-ballet/ for submission information.

“grow Workshop with Yevgeniya Kaganovich”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Join artist Yevgeniya Kaganovich for a truly novel creative experience. Using recycled plastic bags, Kaganovich, her assistants, Lynden members and anyone else who pays the price of admission, will create an immense plant sculpture. Resembling a self-propagating organism in a state of constant growth, the communal art project is sure to nurture interpersonal connection as profoundly as it demonstrates the botanical variety. The build takes place on Sunday, June 16 from 12-5 p.m. (with another session slated for August 18).