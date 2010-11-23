ART TALK: ALBERTO ALESSI & ART OF THE TABLE @ MAM

Alberto Alessi visited the Milwaukee Art Museum this past weekend to deliver a lecture on European Design. As a premiere design manufacturer in the 20th century passed on to him from his Grandfather's legacy, Alessi created iconic everyday objects for the public to appreciate as art, enjoy and use.

Several Alessi designs from the late 70's remain in production, including a Michael Graves teapot, while he continues to push the borderline between what is possible to bring to the public, and what is not, in cutting edge design whether in cutlery, tableware or teakettles. He attempts to marry the modernist and post modernist perspective the current MAM exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century” intends to exemplify and showcase.

Alessi views good design as an equally good expression of the period, of the time when the piece was created. He believes, "Design is a new form of art and poetry that will not be restricted. The poetic expressions come of our time and from the individual creating the design. It is the talent of the creator and a new discipline, that creates this new form of art and poetry.”

How does Alessi go about assisting to create this new form of art and poetry? He approaches the process by starting from one person, a new designer, or architect, and then meets with him/her. Then they discuss all the facets to a design, what they believe, and if everything fits together, then it becomes the choice of the designer on what new object to create. Only then is the object and materials to be used decided upon. Alessi says, “He wakes up every morning to find this new idea, and new project or a new proposal.”

This connection between art and poetry precedes any other function when deciding on a new project for Alessi. Whether manufacturing a coffee pot, juicer, tea service or toilet brush. Alessi's purpose to create art and poetry remains foremost in his mind. At present he stated he is most impressed with the work of a Dutch girl, Hella Jongerius, who

uses a collaborative approach to her design and references the 18th century, which is very different.

During the next year, Alessi will bring out the “Shiba' collection by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa, which entails pots and pans while another Dutch designer Marcel Wanders introduces a complete tableware set in porcelain dinnerware, glassware, cutlery and trays. Perhaps these 21st century introductions will become as iconic as his designs from the 20th century, where design excels to reveal art and poetry.

Perhaps this is what the recent MAM event “Art of the Table” sought through the over 20 installations that were constructed amid the permanent galleries last weekend. While these tablescapes might inspire someone to consider using the ideas for their own dining, numerous tables appeared like sculptures projecting statements about beauty, politics, social policy, or the art to dining.

There was something for everyone to discover, and find thought provoking. Ray Chi's hand cut metal table with a simple teapot and two glasses created an avant-garde sculpture. The Iranian artist and professor Fahimeh Vahdat split a round, white table in two. An artwork incised with feet placed on the ground between the halves contributed to its arresting personal and political statement.

Tim Murphy's homage to a late freind and mentor, Ruth L. Goa, who died of breast cancer, conjured an eclectic mix of materials, artistic, organic and scientific, on a glass medical table. The evocative impression left one with configuring the transcendent and transparent nature to even one life, and then all life, while seen through the eyes of three different disciplines.

Even the MAM's museum store presented an imaginative display with their table made from a reclaimed door supported by stacks of art catalogues. On top colorful glass bottles and vases shadowed the tabletop, all ideas that are something those who lack a formal dining table could ingeniously appropriate. Often what an individual sits on or around is less important than who and why they are there. Conversation and connection with one another becomes more valuable than the accoutrements used to support them at the table.

Perhaps this also connects Alessi and his ideas to these installations, where art and poetry meet at a relatively affordable price in objects, and some of these MAM's artful tablescapes. Without art and poetry, the most animalistic characteristics may surface where food becomes merely satifying a basic instinct. The Robert Therrien installation Under The Table in the Quadracci Pavilion on recent loan to the museum makes the statement with monumental impact. The 20 feet long and 10 feet high ebony dining room set recalls what a focal point eating around a table, instead of a television set or at a fast food restaurant, can actually be.

Take several moments to walk under and around the installation, contemplating the poetic nature to being a child again, as one imagines being sheltered, loved and protected, by those sitting above and around you at a festive meal. Remember all this when you enjoy shared meals or entertain over the upcoming holidays with family and friends. In continuing the Alessi tradition, rediscover the art and poetry in the everyday.