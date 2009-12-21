Almont Gallery’s ‘Tres Chic’ Waukesha

×

Downtown Waukesha continues to build a reputation asone of the area’s visual arts hot spots. The West End Artists Group, whichsupports and promotes the arts in Waukeshaand surrounding communities, presents several “art crawls” throughout the yearto showcase the city’s many galleries.

Situated at the literal andfigurative center of this suburban creative hub is the Almont Gallery (342 W. Main St.). Showcasing the work of three localartists, the Almont will open “Tres Chic: A Wearable and Decorative ArtExhibit” on Jan. 1, 2010.

On display will be newpieces of fused and painted glass jewelry and glassware by Almont co-owner LynnGaffey. Katie Holleback will also unveil new decorative stained-glass pieces.New to the Almont, painter Connie Pelzak works with acrylics on canvas andboard, and incorporates actual dipped leaves into her unique pieces.

The new exhibit will runthrough Feb. 16, 2010. Although a date has not yet been established, all threeartists will be on hand for a reception at some point during the first week.For more information, call the Almont at (262) 542-1522, or visitwww.almontgallery.org.