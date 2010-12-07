‘Animal Magnetism’ Draws Visitors to JMKAC

Humans have developed extraordinary affection for domesticated animals. That affection often extends to animals in the wild, too, though the feeling is sometimes supplanted by fear. John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) investigates the complex, wondrous relationship between humans and other animals in its series of exhibitions titled “Animal Magnetism.”

On display next to the main gallery is the exhibit “Jill Greenberg: Monkey Portraits.” Greenberg, an internationally known photographer, uses her skills to draw human emotion out of her primate subjects. Some of the monkeys in the exhibit have been rescued from abuse or neglect, and some have been trained as actors. For Greenberg’s pigment print Mala Centerfold,Mala Mala (the monkey’s name) had studied a pose in order to capture the faraway,come-hither look in those chocolate brown eyes.

In Greenberg’s Monkey Suit,a yellow-bearded primate with bright red facial markings imitates the persona of a gentleman dressed in a business suit. The highly detailed, hyper-realistic, large-scale images capture each monkey’s singular personality. Greenberg’s portraits, on display at JMKAC through Jan. 9, 2011, illustrate the intimate connection between monkeys and humans.

An adjacent gallery presents “Billie Grace Lynn: White Elephants,” an installation of inflatable elephants constructed from ripstop nylon and mixed media. The life-size works afford an opportunity not often found in the wild: the ability to stand directly in front of or at the side of these animals and contemplate their grand stature. While admiring the sheer size of the ears, feet and trunks on these monumental mammals, one can understand why some cultures consider elephants to be sacred. “White Elephants” remains on display at JMKAC through Jan. 2, 2011.