Around Plymouth in Eight Hours: A One-Day Plein-Air Workshop

Looking to commune with nature? Looking to impress a potential mate with your artistic prowess? Looking to boost your vitamin D intake? Looking to kill time this Sunday (September 21) from 8:30-5:00 p.m.?

A One-Day Plein-Air Workshop with artist Derek Davis at the Plymouth Arts Center can assist. Davis - the grand prize winner of PAC's 2013 "Paint the Town, en Plein Air" competition - will lead an excursion through Plymouth's landscapes, waterways, architecture and back alleys in search of the beautiful and canvas-worthy. The fee for this unique crash course is $15 per hour or $110 for the full 8-hour class. Registration information can be found here.