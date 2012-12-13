The Art of Adornment & Holiday Gifting

× Expand The Art Of Adornment Winners

To celebrate holiday cheer, the Racine Art Museum presents “The Art of Adornment” competition winners together with all those entries that celebrate the festive December season. Several winners in the exhibition currently on display offer their personal expression on a hanging ornament.

Ellie Burke’s tiny glass blown deer received first prize while Laura Fletcher’s miniature grandfather clock delicately edged in gold won second place. Darcelle Marcus fashioned a Christmas tree with a silver top that was also rang like a tiny bell. In the youth age group, Paige Hidde’s four-sided block with a portrait of Santa depicted in neon hues won first place.

When visiting the Racine Museum this December to enjoy the 5th Street Window Gallery by Christine Lee, stop in at the great museum gift shop for last minute holiday and hostess ideas. The Joseph Joseph Kitchen Set ($45.00/six pieces) includes a contemporary designed slotted spoon and spatula. Give the box as one special gift or tie each item separately to a bottle of wine or homemade delicacies for a welcome hostess present.

A great selection of embroidered holiday towels ($10.95) can be grouped together or rolled separately and stuffed into a Christmas stocking. Or tie the towel on to the handle of a Schomer Lichtner and Ruth Grotenrath ceramic mug ($8.00) for those who enjoy cofffe, hot cocoa or tea at home.

A gorgeous set of miniature silver ornaments can be added to a small tree or tied on to a card or gift with a bright ribbon. Several selections range from $26.00 for 12 or $15.00 for a delightful set of three tiny penguins, while some of these ornaments can also be purchased separately.

Fun items at the museum store include a Candy Cane Tea Infuser ($12.00), which looks festive in a cup while sipping on a hot beverage. Beer Playing Cards ($9.50) help pass family time when competing at Bridge or Canasta. And to adorn the holiday table, a glass Salty the Snowman ($15.00 for a disguised salt shaker) becomes the picture of winter when filled with kosher salt. Remember when driving back to Milwaukee to stop on Douglas Avenue and pick up an O & H Bakery Racine Kringle for a tasty breakfast, available in a variety of flavors from blueberry to chocolate peppermint.

The Racine Art Museum presents the exhibition "The Art of Adornment" through December 30th.