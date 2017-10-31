Art Alley On the Way in Harambee

Milwaukee has seen mural projects and outdoor art areas spring up on the East Side and in Bay View, Walker’s Point and the Vliet Street neighborhood. Harambee, located just west of Riverwest, is embarking on its own endeavor in public art. The Harambee Art Alley is in its nascent stage, located in a vacant lot between old homes on Burleigh Street. Approaching the site, which is still in a raw state, the idea projects the belief that art can inspire and enliven people who live in the area as well as visitors.

The project opened with an event on Oct. 22 when organizers and sponsors, working with artists and area youth, started installing support materials. Simple sheets of plywood were painted and primed for the display of murals, a few of which have been begun. The most distinctive at this point is a large-scale span of text with ornate decoration, simply spelling out “Haramabee.” Even in this early stage, it is reminiscent of the characteristic style of The Milwaukee Collective, a sponsor of this endeavor, and the Walker’s Point mural at 717 S. Second St. on the side of La Michoacana.

What all of this reflects is an abiding feeling that art makes a significant difference in a neighborhood. It unifies a community and offers something to take pride in. It may be directly related to its location, or speak to universal feelings and concerns. The fact that this project is taking place in a residential area that is modest and uncommercial speaks to a sense of ambition that art can offer purpose and importance based on its own virtues.

This is just the beginning of the Harambee Art Alley. Fruit trees have recently been planted and a Little Library with public seating are awaiting installation. While the land is raw and rocky, there is a long way to go. Whether the primary vision holds true for the final outcome remains to be seen, but it is hoped that this site will grow in stature as have other outdoor art spaces in Milwaukee.

The Harambee Art Alley is located at 243 E. Burleigh St.