‘Art Crawl 60’ Warms Up Waukesha

During the firstweeks in March, Milwaukeeans start to anticipate the approaching spring andrelief from the winter cold. Several Waukesha-area art events encourage thecity to embrace the upcoming season with renewed energy this week.

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Artsin Brookfield welcomes Wisconsin artist KathleenRaash to the Ploch Art Gallery.The exhibition, simply titled “Kathleen Raash,” opens March 10 and presentspaintings and prints from Raash's lakeside studio through April 30.

Raash paints fromher home while inspired by the country north of Wausau, near Tomahawk and Rhinelander. Thenatural environments Raash inhabits while she hikes, kayaks and snowshoesappear on her canvas and paper with a dreamlike abstraction. While focusing onthe innate colors and textures surrounding her, Raash also incorporatestechnical variety in her artwork, including glazing, scraping, scumbling andwiping. This allows her to capture the sensual essence of the organic materialsand terrains she paints throughout each season.

The artist's vividpalette portrays the lime greens, hazy violets and misty blues seen in theclear rural sky at dawn and dusk. Raash develops numerous prints in monotype,which she then overlays with graphite, pastels or oil pigments to convey themystic lake atmospheres.

Raash will appear atan opening reception on March 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the second floor artgallery. The event coincides with the Wilson Center's2010-11 Season Preview Party, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., which unveils the upcomingseason in the visual and performing arts. This event is free and open to thepublic.

Historic DowntownWaukesha gives an early welcome to St. Patrick's Day with “Art Crawl 60: TheHouse of Guinness Get Lucky Crawl” on Saturday, March 6, from 4 to 10 p.m. TheHouse of Guinness sponsors this spring event, an art extravaganza thatcontinues to engage new venues.

Travel on the freetrolley line to experience the Art Crawl's participating galleries, includingrecent additions ArtaVina on Main Street and Wise Art Glass on West Broadway.Numerous eateries aim to entice art enthusiasts along the way, and a vibrantexhibition at People's Park titled “Fatherand Brother” even combines food and art, with the restaurant featuring the workof Bill and Richard Taylor (father and brother of the owners of People's Park).

The variousexhibitions change for each crawl, but the attractions along Mainand Broadway continue to present affordable art and entertainment.