Art and Life in Transition

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art happening now features more than 60 galleries and venues exhibiting a variety of fascinating art.

This weekend introduces Katie Gingrass Gallery’s new home on the first floor of the Historic Third Ward’s Marshall Building. Gingrass celebrates the season with the exhibition “In Bloom,” whose artists pay tribute to spring’s flora and fauna at a reception on Friday, April 19, from 5-9 p.m.

The Portrait Society Gallery examines the roles of art, media and religious leaders in modern culture by exhibiting Niki Johnson’s painting that recently incited national controversy: Eggs Benedict. A teacher at Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Johnson created the portrait of former Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 to inspire discussions about Roman Catholic policies on AIDS, birth control, gender and social issues. The portrait was created using 17,000 condoms in a wide range of colors encased in glass. Also on display, “Shana McCaw and Brent Budsberg: The Vanishing Point” is a compelling series of photographs depicting pioneers surviving on barren landscapes. The gallery hosts a reception on Friday from 12-9 p.m.

The Peltz Gallery honors its late owner, Cissie Peltz, with “A Retrospective,” featuring highlights from artists represented by the gallery over the last 24 years. An opening reception will be held Friday, 6-9:30 p.m., with the gallery’s traditional artist’s panel discussion slated from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Welcome the Pfister Hotel’s new artist in residence, Stephanie Barenz. The painter has begun work on her project for the year titled “The Carriers,” with images that will explore the stories of people who visit the hotel. Meet Barenz and enjoy her first floor lobby studio on Friday, from 5-9 p.m. A post-Gallery Night reception follows in the hotel’s Café Rouge.

The Dean Jensen Gallery features the exhibition, “John Schueler: Second Coming.” Born in Milwaukee in 1916, Schueler (1916-1992) was internationally acclaimed for his abstract expressionism. View artwork created by Schueler in the 1970s at a reception on Friday, 6-9 p.m.

The Cathedral of St. John displays artwork by individuals in transition—artists in detention centers, county jails or prisons for the one-night-only exhibition “Windows of the Soul,” Friday, 6-8:30 p.m.

The new National Art Gallery (611 W. National Ave.) exhibits local Latino artists and unveils the Mural of Peace Movement at a live performance and reception Friday, 5-9 p.m., and Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

Celebrate with the Tory Folliard Gallery at its “25th Anniversary Celebration” on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the David Barnett Gallery for 46 years at its “Blast from the Past,” Friday, 5-9 p.m.

Art Happenings

Art for Sale

Landmarks Gallery, 231 N. 76th St.

Chicago art dealer Warren Wright will host a showing and sale of more than 300 oil paintings by contemporary U.S., Latin American and European artists, including landscapes, city scenes and abstracts, 1 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, April 19; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

“Eternal Flesh”

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts

839 S. Fifth St.

WCPA’s new exhibition presents the figurative metal sculptures of John Balsley, Demitra Copoulos, Dan MGuire and Kendall Polster, with an opening reception on Friday, April 19, 5-9 p.m.