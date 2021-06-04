Art Preserve Opening

× Expand courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center

On June 26, the John Michael Kohler Arts Center will officially open the Art Preserve, the world’s first museum dedicated to the presentation, care and study of art environments. Artist-built environments are a unique form of art making encompassing spaces that have been significantly transformed by an artist to embody and express aspects of their history, place, or culture.

The Art Preserve is an experimental space housing the Arts Center’s world-renowned collection of over 35 artist-built environments, a unique art form wherein artists transform their homes, yards, and other spaces into multifaceted works of art. Visitors will experience works by more than 30 vernacular, self-taught, and academically trained artists presented in immersive installations and curated visible storage.

While the ongoing pandemic prevents the celebratory event initially planned for this occasion, you can reserve a time to visit the Art Preserve on opening day or shortly thereafter. Reservations can be made online at jmkac.org/plan-your-visit.