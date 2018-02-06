Visual Arts Preview: Feb. 8, 2018

× Expand Photo Credit: Front Room Photography

Jahmés Finlayson and Dumah Saafir

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

In 2010, a devastating earthquake destroyed Port-au-Prince’s Musée Galerie d’Art Nader along with thousands of irreplaceable works. With one of the largest collections of Haitian art outside of Haiti, the Milwaukee Art Museum has emerged as a steward of Haitian culture. As part of a month-long exploration of Haiti’s arts and culture in the Kohl’s Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art, Jahmés Finlayson and Dumah Saafir will perform Haitian music at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. The performance will be followed by an informative tour of MAM’s Haitian gallery.

Jaime Hayon “Form Follows Function, and Then What?”

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, Fourth Floor Raw Space

273 E. Erie St.

Spanish artist-designer Jaime Hayon has been dazzling Milwaukeeans with his exhibition “Jaime Hayon: Technicolor” at the Milwaukee Art Museum (through March 25). On Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m., Hayon will give a public presentation, enticingly titled “Form Follows Function, and Then What?” as part of MIAD’s Creativity Series. The following day, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m., Hayon will lead an Artist Gallery Talk at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

“Paris by the Books: A Reader’s Tour of the City of Light”

Charles Allis Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Novelist and UW-Milwaukee English Professor Liam Callanan will conduct a reader’s tour of Paris via a series of Paris-themed books. It’s part of the Sarah’s Salon series hosted by the Friends of the Charles Allis. Admission is free including complimentary wine, but seating is limited. RSVP with Michael Keiley at 414-278-8295 ext. 5 or mkeiley@cavtmuseums.org. The event takes place on Feb. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.