Artbeat Birthday Party

MilwaukeeArtbeat really knows how to throw a party. Especially one to celebrateits one-year anniversary.



Bringyour maracas and an $8 donation and celebrate the theme of the evening, "ATaste of Central and Latin American Flair" at the Hide House (2625 South Greeley St.)on April 30. Guests are invited to a salsa dance lesson at 7 p.m. given byChristine Almeida, who has taught dance at UW-M, Carroll Collegeand Danceworks. Regional performers will provide entertainment for theremainder of the evening, and 7 area artists are featured in the gallery.



Singer-rapperJ.D. Rankin of the Love Monkeys and King Solomon will treat the crowd to hismusic and freestyle. Other performers include bundle of energy and popsinger/songwriter/guitarist Ronnie Nyles, mosaic artist Shelly Bird, hip-hoppoet Joshua the Scribe and Latin dancers from Capoeira Nago, a group dedicatedto the Brazilian art of capoeira, a combination of acrobatics, dance, music andmartial arts.



The visualartists featured in the gallery include Joseph Reeves (he describes his work as"experimentation with different mediums"), photographer JessicaZalewski, painter Annie Guldberg, sculptor-drawer Carrie Chimenti, experimentalartist Amanda Iglinski, Kasia Drake-Hames (who nworks with a variety of mediaincluding printmaking, painting, and fiber) and Shelly Rosenquist (known for“pastel on wood” pieces).



Proceedsfrom Artbeat shows go to groups such as Express Yourself Milwaukee (anorganization that pairs at-risk young people with artists, fosteringcollaborations with the ultimate goal of teaching coping strategies for thechallenges many of these kids face on a daily basis - poverty, substanceaddiction, violence) and the YWCA of Racine.



ProducerAnnette Bzdawka (a.k.a. local musician Annie B) started Artbeat in January of2009 with the intention of showcasing "the great arts scene that we havein Milwaukee,"she says. Her goal has changed a bit since learning that 30 of 105 M.P.S.schools have no arts programs whatsoever. "The arts are a very importantpart of learning," she says, "just as important as science, math andhistory, because they allow you to work with a different part of your brain. You're actually going to have higher scores with academic subjects if youhave art classes in school."



Shewants to remedy this by helping to provide art classes in Milwaukee schools, perhaps working inconjunction with Arts at Large, a group which has the same objective. "Kids in all socio-economic levels who are involved in the arts showhigher levels of creative thinking and get better grades," she says."The arts are what's going to allow all of us to become betterproblem-solvers, better creative thinkers, better at thinking outside the box."