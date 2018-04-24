Arte Para Todos is Looking for Art/Music Supplies Drive Donations

This Thursday through Sunday, dozens of band will perform across 30 venues in five Milwaukee neighborhoods for Arte Para Todos. Over the course of its three years in existence “Milwaukee’s largest local music event,” as it likes to bill itself, has raised around $60,000 for arts programs at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Along with raising money through the performances, Arte is also looking for donations to give out to its partner schools. Arte is looking for art and music items including drawing paper, paint, paint brushes, pencils, erasers, spray adhesives, linen tape, instrument strings, instrument reeds, drum sticks, bow rosin, cameras, photography lights, mat board, frames and blank canvas.

Donations can be dropped off at Redline Milwaukee (1422 N. 4th St.) April 26-28 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Enlightened Brewery (2018 S. 1st St.) on Friday, April 27 from 4-7 p.m. and Black Husky Brewing (909 E. Locust Ave.) on Saturday, April 28 from 5-7 p.m. If your donation requires a pick up, you can email Mark Yencheske at markyencheske@gmail.com.

You can purchase tickets and/or make a donation to Arte Para Todos here.