Artists Join Forces in Marshall Building

The, located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward,represents one of the city’s greatest concentrations of art offerings. On Sept.10, from 6-9 p.m., more than 25 venuesspread throughout the MarshallBuilding’s six floorsjoin forces for a cooperative event aimed at educatingand inspiring the community about the benefits of art.

Volunteers stationedinside the building will assist visitors with locating galleries and merchants,as well as provide suggestions to those interested in a particular art form.Refreshments and entertainment on alternate floors will help to sustainvisitors hoping to visit each of the evening’s participants.





Building Manager BobDeToro has encouraged both established and new artists to create ventures inthe Marshall Building. Gallery 218 found a space here six years ago, while justthis month Morgan Oldenburg opened SPILL on the lower level.





For the Sept. 10 event,Portrait Society Gallery owner Debra Brehmer hosts photographers J. Shimon andJ. Lindemann to sign catalogs from the current “Real Photo Postcard SurveyProject.” In October, Bridget Griffith Evans and Gene Evans plan to incorporatetheir two working studios into one, large third-floor space that willreintroduce Luckystar Studio.





Art consultants,creative living merchants, fabric designers, fine artists, framers, galleryowners, interior designers and photographers contribute to a growing collectivethat aims to develop into a solidified organization. Looking to the future, theMarshall Building plans to establish interactive events between the seasonalGallery Night and Day offerings to engage the community with fresh, creativeexperiences.





The premiere event inSeptember provides an opportunity for visitors to ask questions and learn moreabout collecting or producing art, as well as incorporating art into theirdaily environments at a home or business. A complete list of venues isavailable inside the building; further questions may be directed to Gallery218’s Judith Hooks by calling (414) 643-1732.





Also on Sept. 10, from5-8 p.m., Tory Folliard Galleryhosts a reception to introduce new exhibits by Terrence James Coffman and BrookSlane.