'Artists At Work': Cedarburg Artists' Guild Celebrates Human Industry

The Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway) houses more than 1,300 paintings and sculptures dating back to 1580, all of which pertain to the history of human work. This uniquely themed collection spans 20th-century American art such as Norman Rockwell’s Bookworm and 17th-century Dutch painters like Pieter Brueghel the Younger’s The Peasant Lawyer . Hanging amid these masters are contemporary works that have been created specifically for the Grohmann’s walls, as in the case with a new exhibition, “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists’ Guild."

Cedarburg has long appealed to artists for its bucolic charm and laid-back pace of life. Some 30 years ago, a generation of these painters, poets and other creatives founded the Cedarburg Artists Guild with the mission of “encouraging creativity and promoting fine arts and crafts in Ozaukee and Washington Counties." Fourteen of the Guild’s artists have created 42 new works pertaining to labor or industry for “Artists At Work: The Cedarburg Artists Guild," May 19 through Aug. 20.

Suzanne and Sarah Rosenblatt Poetry Reading

Woodland Pattern Books

720 E. Locust St.

Esteemed Milwaukee sculptor and emeritus professor at UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts Adolph Rosenblatt died this past February. On Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m., Suzanne and Sarah Rosenblatt will give readings that reflect on life in these tumultuous times without their respective husband and father. Writes Suzanne, “When someone loses a limb, the nerves are still there / So it feels as if the limb is / It sounds similar to losing your other half / After 57 years of living together, I keep feeling as if Adolph’s still here."

Culture Work Mural Block Party and Celebration

Butters Fetting Company

1669 S. First St.

In early 2016, artist Raoul Deal, urban historian Michael Carriere and students from the Community Arts program at UW-Milwaukee began work on an immense mural celebrating the 50-year history of United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS). On Saturday, May 20 from 2-5 p.m., the mural will at long last be unveiled in its new home on the Butters-Fetting Company building between First and Second streets. Latino Arts Strings will provide music and Transfer Pizzeria and Café will furnish food.