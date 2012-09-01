"Arts at the Center" Funds Center Street Artists

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><br /></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">When the Center Street fire struck with destruction on a hot July summer night on the six hundred block in a creative neighborhood, the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network responded immediately. So did a caring art community throughout the metro area.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">While the fire tragically destroyed an intricate artist's stronghold in the Riverwest neighborhood, within days on July Gallery Night and Day MARN distributed red relief cans throughout numerous galleries and venues to aid this critical effort. An online presence <em>(artsinmilwaukeefund.org) </em>also established immediately began to accept donations for the over 20 artists and associated galleries, studios and work that were instantly lost. </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">Approximate donations to the Center Street Artists Relief Fund have reached $12,000 towards MARN's set goal of $25,000. Their next big event happens on September 12 in the Bradley Pavilion at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.<span> Named </span>“Arts at the Center” the one night event will benefit the Center Street Artists Relief Fund while celebrating all the arts the city offers to create a dialogue on how to encourage their growth and presence even further in the 21st century. </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">The evening begins at six o'clock with appetizers, beer and wine accompanied by moving performances from the Florentine Opera and Center Street Artists. A live auction will present art by Pamela Anderson, Stephanie Barenz, Reginald Baylor,<span> </span>Jenie Gao, Thomas Hellstrom, Ashely Janke, Peter Kudiata,, John Riepenhoff,<span> </span>Melissa Dorn Richards and William Zuback. Besides raising funds for the relief and the creative spaces that were displaced in July, the evening hopes to encourage important conversation that will develop into an ongoing dialogue about Milwaukee art.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">President of MARN Pamela Anderson explained, “That in spite of these deep losses, the art community is setting a precedent to make a movement forward for contemporary art. “</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">In a phone conversation, Anderson commented further that this precedent began when she noticed how encouraging and quickly the Milwaukee art community responded to the fire. This included the entire arts community instead of only the visual artists.<span> </span>Individuals and organizations came together to support the relief fund, which then caught the attention of the entire city, and their endeavors to help. </p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">Those affected were vibrant artists working in the Riverwest neighborhood who were creating a wave for Milwaukee's contemporary art movement that according to what Anderson had been hearing, other cities in the country were envious of. And that in the future, because of this new energy that sprung from devastating loss, additional efforts by MARN would ultimately establish fellowships and grants to finance up and coming artists supported by MARN.</p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\">Often great tragedy can be overcome by renewed inspiration for the future that makes a commitment to bring the out excellence in every artist, every art organization through determined resilience. Add a voice to this vital dialogue for Milwaukee art on September 12. For further information on the "Art at the Center" event and fundraiser, please visit artsinmilwaukee.com or for ticket prices and purchase call 888.612.3500 or marcuscenter.org. Also contact Liz Carr at 414.732.4250 or <a href=\"mailto:liz@artsinmilwaukee.org\">liz@artsinmilwaukee.org</a>. </p> <!--EndFragment-->