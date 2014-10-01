Arts Wisconsin Inviting Applicants!

The watchword of Wisconsin’s statewide arts service, advocacy, and development organization, Arts Wisconsin, is "growing Wisconsin creatively since 1992." And evidently Arts Wisconsin has grasped the need for effective arts advocacy organization to be pluralist in reach: the company's logo bears an uncanny resemblance to that of quintessential hip hop outfit Wu-Tang Clan. Tread lightly Arts Wisconsin: Wu-Tang Clan ain't nuthin' to fudge with.

At any rate, the organization invites applicants for the seventh annual RURAL ARTS MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE, to be held at the nationally-acclaimed Northern Lakes Center for the Arts in Amery, Wisconsin, October 2014 through April 2015.

Permit me to share the organization's admirably communicated information:

RAM is a training and educational program that "helps rural creative entrepreneurs increase their personal and organizational effectiveness and sustainability, understand the obstacles and opportunities involved in this compelling community-based work, and develop strong leadership skills essential to succeed now and in the future. Whether participants are starting a business or organization, or want to strengthen the work they’ve been doing, RAM gives the useful, inspiring skills and ideas needed. RAM graduates have consistently said the program is well worth the time, money and energy invested.

In six months of weekend workshops starting in October, participants will learn how to:

· Understand Community: the special requirements of developing the arts in rural areas

· Build An Organization: organizational development, legal and tax issues and working with boards

· Go from Planning Into Practice: developing and evaluating programs

· Find The Funding : budgets, fund-raising and proposal development

· Spread the Word: marketing, participant recruitment and advocacy.

· Move forward : completion of an implementation plan and follow-up networks and resources

The program runs October 2014 – April 2015, on the second weekend (Friday-Saturday) of each month. Tuition for the full six-month program is $600, which includes room and board and is supported by grants from the Wisconsin Arts Board, Kohler Foundation, and Xcel Energy Foundation. Partial scholarships and flexible pay plans are available.