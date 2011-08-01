August Heats Up With Milwaukee-Area Art Fairs

The summer season is just starting to wind down, but there are still multiple opportunities to enjoy art outdoors.

Enjoy free trolley rides this weekend at the Waukesha "Art Crawl 67: The Red Hot BBQ Art Crawl." Affordable artworks will be on view at more than 30 venues 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at this family event that features art, food, fun and live music.

The Wauwatosa Historical Society presents 90-plus artists in the gardens of the 1890s Kneeland-Walker House for the 25th annual Firefly Art Fair. Enjoy homemade desserts amid Victorian ambiance for a $4 entrance fee Aug. 6-7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Among the juried artists in the Firefly Art Fair is Mike Nolte, co-owner of Vanguard Sculpture Services. Nolte welds insects and other creatures from 100% recycled materials. He has more than 10,000 objects to choose from in his art studio, including old piano hammers that he has transformed into jellyfish appendages. You can view Nolte's work in the Wauwatosa gardens or at the Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair the following weekend. The Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council sponsors the latter event in Milwaukee's Downtown (on the grounds of the Marcus Center). The show will feature more than 100 national artists 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 13-14.

The Milwaukee Domes Art Festival, a recent entry to the summer calendar, takes place Aug. 19-21. Painters and performers will delight visitors noon-7 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 21.

In South Milwaukee, Erin and Brian Nau opened BeingNau Gallery (907B Milwaukee Ave.), which will begin to host poetry and performance art on Friday evenings.

Art Happenings

Eddee Daniel

Gallery 2622

2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

Well-known Milwaukee photographer Eddee Daniel exhibits new work at this innovative gallery. Daniel will attend the opening reception Friday, Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Catharsis, Chaos and Transformation: Exploring the Creative Journey of Art Therapy

Latino Arts Inc., United Community Center

1028 S. Ninth St.

The United Community Center exhibits artwork from participants in its "Human Services Programs." The works illustrate the healing power of art therapy. An opening reception takes place 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 5. The exhibit continues through Aug. 26.