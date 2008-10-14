Autumn Art

This weekend's Gallery Night and Day takes a visual cue from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center's "Messages & Magic" exhibit, showcasing collage and assemblage works that piece together remnants of and references to modern life.

Palms Bistro presents the work of Patricia Obletz and Ben True along with pieces by artists from Transitional Living Services and the Milwaukee Center for Independence. A mural honoring the creative abilities of people with disabilities will be unveiled on Friday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. and will be on view this weekend only. Afterward, it will be moved to Milwaukee's City Hall to become part of the "Tap The Potential" exhibition. A reception at City Hall on Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to noon, offers a preview of this enterprising show.

Painter, poet and performer Suzanne Rosenblatt exhibits her work at the Danceworks Studio on Oct. 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. with her exhibit "Energy in Ink." Rosenblatt will give an informal talk about her work at 7:30 p.m.

Starting Oct. 17, Cedar Gallery hosts an exhibit featuring the work of Mary DiBiasio and J. Karl Bogartte. Surrealist sculptor Demitra Copoulos curates the show. The two featured artists each use past work to assemble new art; the exhibit contrasts the printmaking techniques of DiBiasio's traditional intaglio with Bogartte's contemporary digital components. An opening reception takes place between 6 and 10 p.m.

Although its formal grand opening is scheduled for December, the new Luma Gallery (located on the first floor of the historic P.H. Dye building) offers an inaugural exhibition in time for Gallery Night. The work of 10 innovative Milwaukee photographers will be displayed starting Friday, Oct. 17.

Peltz Gallery dedicates its new exhibition, "Return of the Men," to the late Milwaukee art critic and photographer James Auer. Along with Auer's prints, the work of more than 30 male artists will be displayed, including national artist David Anderson, who attributes his artistic renaissance to the Milwaukee Boys & Girls Club. The work of Jim Dine, Kehinde Wiley and Warrington Colescott will also be included in this fine art assemblage. The opening reception begins Friday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m., with a French breakfast taking place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. the following day.

Dean Jensen Gallery has commissioned a site-specific installation by Milwaukee-born artist Joan Backes. This human-sized structure, titled "The Newspaper House," includes digitally projected images of sculptures, artifacts and dioramas commenting on contemporary life. The exhibition also includes a collection of Backes' artwork, paintings and C-prints, with receptions on Friday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, Spackle Galley in Bay View hosts an exhibition by Andrea Avery titled "Meet Your Neighbor." Using traditional needlework that incorporates collage and found objects, Avery explores the meaning of community. She will discuss her work during the opening reception on Friday, Oct. 17, from 5 to 10 p.m.

For additional gallery night openings, visit the Cityscape blog at www.expressmilwaukee.com.