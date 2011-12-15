A Baker's Dozen of Artful Gifts @ MAM

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:PunctuationKerning/> <w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridHorizontalSpacing> <w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing>18 pt</w:DrawingGridVerticalSpacing> <w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayHorizontalDrawingGridEvery> <w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery>0</w:DisplayVerticalDrawingGridEvery> <w:ValidateAgainstSchemas/> <w:SaveIfXMLInvalid>false</w:SaveIfXMLInvalid> <w:IgnoreMixedContent>false</w:IgnoreMixedContent> <w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText>false</w:AlwaysShowPlaceholderText> <w:Compatibility> <w:BreakWrappedTables/> <w:DontGrowAutofit/> <w:DontAutofitConstrainedTables/> <w:DontVertAlignInTxbx/> </w:Compatibility> </w:WordDocument> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:LatentStyles DefLockedState=\"false\" LatentStyleCount=\"276\"> </w:LatentStyles> </xml><![endif]--> <!--[if gte mso 10]> <style> /* Style Definitions */ table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:\"Table Normal\"; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-parent:\"\"; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:10.0pt; font-family:\"Times New Roman\"; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria;} </style> <![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapedefaults v:ext=\"edit\" spidmax=\"1026\"/> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:shapelayout v:ext=\"edit\"> <o:idmap v:ext=\"edit\" data=\"1\"/> </o:shapelayout></xml><![endif]--> <!--StartFragment--> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><font face=\"\'Times New Roman\'\"><br /></font></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Walking down crowded streets searching for a last minute gift idea? Is there a hostess or thank you present that needs to be bought? Look to the Milwaukee Art Museum Shop and several local art galleries to find cheeky, unique and design worthy gifts this holiday season. Below are listed the baker's dozen (13) of great gifts under $50.00 and some galleries where original art can be purchased for under $100.00. Remember, when one makes a purchase from the Milwaukee Art Museum or a local artisan or gallery, the moneys go toward supporting their efforts to keep art alive in Milwaukee.<o:p /></span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><!--[if !supportLists]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>1.<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">ONE: </font></span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">To give a gift that offers enjoyment year round, a Milwaukee Art Museum membership costs only $25.00 per student, or $75.00 per family. This prestigious card invites the receiver to attend the museum events and exhibitions on a regular basis with additional discounts available for members.</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><!--[if !supportLists]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>2.<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">TWO: </font></span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">A small Milwaukee Art Museum poster titled <em>Angel,</em> suitable for framing, might </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">be perfect for those young or old that need something to hang on their office or interior home walls.<span> </span>$5.00</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><!--[if !supportLists]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>3.<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">THREE: </font> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Satin clutch purses in black or fuchsia might be the fashion rage this season. The </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Vanya or Shosana style will add elegance to an evening out.<span> </span>$12.00-$19.00</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><!--[if !supportLists]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>4.<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">FOUR: </font> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">If that someone special enjoys jewelry, these Guitar String Bracelet Sets were </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">fashioned in Torrance, California</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> by Athena Designs. Fresh water pearls, </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Swarovski crystals and sterling silver materials belie their enviable cost.<span> </span>$36.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> F <font size=\"3\">FIVE: </font></span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">For the younger set or the young at heart, the Playable ART Ball offers brilliant </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">hued wooden balls attached together by a movable wire. The “toy” may be designed into a variety of sculptures or an actual ball shape for gentle tossing, to help the child or adult relax </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">and creatively think.<span> </span>$17.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"><font size=\"3\">SIX: </font></span></span></span></em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Wisconsin author Lois Ehlert wrote <em>Fish Eyes</em>, <em>A Book You Can Count On. </em></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Children<em> </em>learn to add, subtract and count along with Ehlert's colorfully designed fish in every color and pattern. $17.00</span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><!--[if !supportLists]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>7.<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">SEVEN: </font></span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Try Finger Printing instead of finger painting to inspire an artistic soulmate. The paint box tin holds three </span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">stamp pads, stamps and colored pencils for those crafty minutes at home or on the go. $12.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span style=\"font-size: 9px; \"> </span>EIGHT: The domestic god or goddess and the relaxed homebody will enjoy the barware/glassware on display at the museum. Several to choose from include: Alfredo Haberli, $15.00, Roost Glassware and Bowls ornamented with etched nature designs, $10.00-15.00 and Frank Lloyd Wright H.F. Coors Ceramic Mugs, $10.00.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span>N NINE:<span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Lego Architecture Kits will delight anyone 10 years and older who enjoys building. Construct a miniature Empire State Building, Willis Tower, or John Hancock Tower.<span> </span>$24.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span> TEN: </span>Talisman Design in Minneapolis, Minnesota fashions spatulas, salad forks, and spoons from solid Beachwood adorned with a pop art etched motif. ($10.00-$20.00). Pair it with a Diabolix Bottle Opener ($24.00) for the hostess with a sense of humor.</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">ELEVEN: </font></span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">To please a favorite godchild, niece or nephew, pick up the boxed 42-piece puzzle of <em>The Very Hungry Caterpillar. </em>Eric Carle's iconic book becomes a delightful learning game.<span> </span>$15.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> </span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span> TWELVE: </span>The 2010 International Design Excellence Award was given to Govina Go Anywhere Champagne and Wine Glasses. The polymer vessels look elegant without the "glass" ever chipping or breaking and can be bought in two's or four's to supply any traveling party. $4.00</span></p> <p class=\"MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle\" style=\"text-indent: -0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \"><span><span style=\"font: normal normal normal 7pt/normal \'Times New Roman\'; \"> <font size=\"3\">THIRTEEN: </font></span></span></span><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">If there's a person who has everything, a company named Fred provides these suggestions: A Voodoo Doll Toothpick Holder ($15.00) and Edvard Munch's Scream Ice Cube Tray ($12.00). These accessories will be sure to enliven an evening with the proper punch!</span></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-left: 0.5in; \"><em><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">Prices listed are for non-members, although MAM members receive discounts. <o:p /></span></em></p> <p class=\"MsoNormal\" style=\"margin-left: 0.25in; \"><span style=\"font-family: \'Times New Roman\'; \">BEST BUYS ON ORIGINAL ART: Scout out original art at <strong>Peltz Gallery</strong>, who's offering a selection of affordable art from numerous renowned artists. Ask Cissy\'s advice on art collecting at her Knapp Street gallery to make a selection in time for the New Year. Or peruse the <strong>Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building</strong>. It's five floors provide abundant gift selections that feature <strong>Grotta & Co</strong>.'s hand dyed bow ties, 75.00, small art at the close out sale at<strong> LuckyStar Studio</strong>, $20.00-$50.00, find affordable and unique jewelry at <strong>Grava Gallery</strong>, $35.00-100.00, Reginald Baylor Studio provides artful coloring books and clothing in Baylor\'s hand drawn, detailed lines, $20.00+ and visit <strong>Elaine Erickson Gallery</strong> for ceramic art ornaments by Ryan Myers beginning at $35.00. Check out the entire building for ways to enjoy artful living throughout 2012!