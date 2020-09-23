Bauhaus Workshop Eliminates the Fear of Painting

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art

“A lot of my students have never held a brush before but have always wanted to learn how to paint. Drive, will and passion are great motivators,” internationally known artist David Anthony Hummer said in a recent Shepherd Express interview.

For the past several years Hummer has conducted his Bauhaus workshop for painters, beginners through advanced artists, at the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art. Now, the West Allis native has returned to Milwaukee to conduct his instructional sessions. He also told the Shepherd Express, “You have to stick with it. Some people think that after participating in a workshop, they can determine whether or not they are capable. That’s a huge misnomer. Teaching students not to fear painting is probably the most difficult thing. Once fear is gone, painting becomes much easier.”

Hummer took the Bauhaus name from a German word meaning “house of construction.”

“Paintings are constructed in stages,” he explained. “In oil painting, there’s a foundation that one builds upon. They don’t happen magically out of some ‘talent'; People can be trained and educated to understand the fundamentals.” Hummer’s Bauhaus method focuses on color accuracy and mark-making. Since he began his sessions in Wausau, hundreds of students have expressed their positive experiences of learning and growing at the studio.

This fall, the Bauhaus’ Milwaukee sessions will be held in the Pritzlaff Building, 333 N. Plankinton Ave. Suite 205, from 9 a.m. to noon on October 3, 10, 17 and 24. There will be only 12 students per class. Sign up for the workshop today.

For more information, visit https://wmoca.org/bauhaus-workshop-3/