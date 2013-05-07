Beauty in the Details

Visit the Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum for an informative and inspirational evening with longtime Milwaukee artist, art collector and educator, Tony Busalacchi.

For his art talk, “Right Under Your Nose,” he presents and discusses photographs taken during walks with his wife, Pat, in the Allis’ historic lakeside neighborhood. The images celebrate architectural details and other visual points of interest, ranging from gargoyles and mosaics to temporary art.

The talk will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Allis, 1801 N. Prospect Ave. Admission is $8 for museum members or $12 for non-members. Call Ann at 414-278-8295 (ext. 5) or email RSVP@cavtmuseums.org to make a reservation.

“Top 10 at 10: Favorites from RAM’s Collection”

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

RAM celebrates its 10th anniversary with an ongoing community event. Beginning May 12, visitors are invited to view more than 200 works from the permanent collection and cast ballots for their “Top 10.” After Oct. 6, the winning works will be highlighted at RAM and online.

“Juxtapose: 46th Annual Fashion Show”

Mount Mary College

Harley-Davidson Museum’s Garage and Rumble Room

400 W. Canal St.

This year’s Mount Mary “CREO” event includes a fashion show centered on the juxtaposition of seemingly divergent trends, a gallery of student art and an “up-cycled” furniture silent auction that benefits students’ work with local schools and shelters. Events begin at noon on Friday, May 10. For details and tickets, visit creo.bpt.me.