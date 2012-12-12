From Behind Closed Doors

The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors whose treasures have seldom been seen outside circles of family and friends. “The exhibition speaks to our mission of educating the public on the continuum of the Jewish experience,” says the Jewish Museum’s exhibits and program coordinator, Molly Dubin.

“Revealed” includes paintings and sculpture from such prominent Modernists as Marc Chagall, Alexander Calder and Peter Max. Wisconsin artist David Lenz is represented, alongside art glass, Art Deco and a diverse array of artifacts including paper money, silver spoons, snuff bottles and political campaign buttons, which, as Dubin says, afford “an opportunity to look at changes over time in graphic design and marketing slogans.”

“The challenge,” she adds, “is to allow the objects to relate to the pieces around them so that viewers will be able to absorb what they are seeing and make sense of the connections.” There will be Judaica, including menorahs and dreidels, but “Revealed” is more about “the breadth of knowledge and experience in our community,” Dubin continues. “We are people of the book—there has been a constant pursuit of knowledge. The collections speak to the mindset of the Jewish community, which wants to be informed. Throughout the Diaspora, Jews have maintained a cultural and religious identity, and yet has been influenced by the cultures of the communities where they have lived.” And influenced those cultures in return.

“Revealed” runs Dec. 13-Feb. 28, 2013 at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, 1360 N. Prospect Ave.

ART HAPPENINGS

The Rep’s Holiday Artisan Craft Fair

Gallerie M - Intercontinental Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

The Milwaukee Rep hosts its popular annual exhibition of handmade gifts created by members of the company’s staff. Included are fiber art, jewelry and photography. Noon-7 p.m., Dec. 16.

Crochet-a-thon

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

Artist-in-residence Yevgeniya Kaganovich continues to work on her Lynden installation, creating strings from plastic bags and crocheting them into tubes. The Lynden invites the public to join her by bringing projects of their own to crochet while sampling cookies and hot cider on Dec. 15, noon-5:00 p.m. Or bring your dog on the final Dog Days at Lynden and enjoy a winter picnic on Dec. 16, noon-5:00 p.m.