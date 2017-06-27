Big Ideas at Latino Arts

The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist

Latino Arts

1028 S. Ninth St.

Latino Arts’ ongoing series of exhibitions finds students from the Bruce-Guadalupe Community School and UCC Acosta Middle School interpreting abstract themes with the resources of visual art. “Making Connections," “Envisioning" and “Stretch and Explore" have oriented their creations in recent years. This year’s theme, “Engage and Persist," will doubtless elicit reflections on our fraught political climate, which has welcomed unwelcoming sentiments directed at Latino immigrants and those who fit stereotypes of how an immigrant looks and speaks. “The Big Idea V: Engage and Persist" is on display from June 29 through Sept. 1.

PORT PHOTO Photography Show

Gallery 224

224 E. Main St.

In case you missed Worldwide Pinhole Photography Day on Sunday, April 30, Port Washington’s Gallery 224 is offering the chance to vicariously relive the experience through PORT PHOTO Photography Show." The exhibition features work by seven local photographers who, despite the day’s inclement weather, spent April 30 observing Port Washington’s architecture and waterfront setting through their viewfinders. The result is both a paean to the City of Seven Hills as well as a testament to the enduring artistic interest of pinhole photography. “PORT PHOTO Photography Show" opens with a reception on June 30 from 5-7 p.m. and is on display through Sept. 2.