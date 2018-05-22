"Biological Topography" Closing Reception

× Expand Pieces in "Biological Topography" from Milwaukee artist Rory Pitman

“Biological Topography” finds Milwaukee artist Rory Pitman in an abstract mood. The painter’s canvasses depict no earthly objects, yet stir the spirit and elicit emotional responses through dynamic forms and bold colors. “This art is all about emotion,” claims Pitman, “I would ask the viewer to feel the painting more than see it or interpret it, but not to try and feel what I, the artist, was feeling at the time.” A closing reception for “Biological Topography” will be held on Saturday, May 26, from 6-9 p.m.