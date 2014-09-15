Book Signing and Reception for "Perimeter: A Contemporary Portrait of Lake Michigan"

by

School is back in session. And even if your days in the Delta Tau Chi are long past, you might be hungering for some knowledge. Fortunately you need not be a student to benefit from living in a city with multiple universities. On September 17, at 6:00 p.m., Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art will host a book signing and reception to celebrate the release of "Perimeter: A Contemporary Portrait of Lake Michigan," by photographer Kevin J. Miyazaki.

The artist was commissioned by the Haggerty to create a work centered on the importance of freshwater and the Great Lakes. Miyazaki undertook a two-week, 1,800-mile journey around its perimeter, photographing people and landscapes he encountered along the way. The "typological portraits" of fishermen in sou'wester hats, scrawny kids, muscle men and many more give a fascinating cross-section into the different roles that Lake Michigan plays in our lives. Whether you rely on the Lake for your leisure or livelihood, "Perimeters" is a vehicle for reflecting on your own relationship to that magnificent body of water.

Here's information on the reception and book signing. An interview with Kevin J. Miyazaki about "Perimeter: A Contemporary Portrait of Lake Michigan" can be found here.