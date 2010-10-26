Books, Oldenburg and ‘America Windows’

Take some time to explore a diverse trio of art events this week. Two appear in often-overlooked metro art galleries; the other takes place in the Windy City.

Mount MaryCollege’s intimate Marian Gallery features an exhibition from the Binders Guild titled “Books Unbound.” Nancy Lohmiller, chair of the college’s Graphic Design Department, curates the exhibit.

The Binders Guild meets monthly at the college to share information and create book forms. About 10 artists from the group will be exhibiting, including collaborative efforts under the themes “Storytelling” and “Off the Wall.” These efforts will display a canvas by each artist in an unbound format, hinting at the title of the exhibition. An opening reception takes place 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31. “Books Unbound” continues through Nov. 27.

A short-term exhibition runs Nov. 4-18 at UW-Milwaukee’s Art History Gallery in Mitchell Hall, Room 154. Emily Gaustad curates the exhibit for her graduate thesis. The project required Gaustad to photograph monuments installed by modern pop artist Claes Oldenburg. Titled “Oldenburg’s Process: From Print to Monument,” the exhibition displays personal drawings and prints that relate how Oldenburg formulated his large-scale sculptures of everyday items.

This includes the lithograph Working Proof for a Proposal for a Colossal Monument in the Form of a Typewriter Eraser for Alcatraz, as well as preliminary artwork that accompanies the original sculpture portrayed in the photographed print Typewriter Eraser, Scale X.Oldenburg received acclaim for his witty, unconventional style of taking small, familiar objects and enlarging them to grand proportions. Gaustad’s thesis exhibition adds an intriguing perspective to renowned sculptures. An opening reception takes place 5-7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Beginning Nov. 1, the Art Institute of Chicago presents the reinstallation of Marc Chagall’s America Windows at the east end of the Arthur Rubloff building. The windows, installed in May 1977 to commemorate the U.S. bicentennial, had been removed when the recent Modern Wing was constructed. During this process, the museum discovered that the stained glass had dulled and become frail over the years. It took five years to clean, repair and restore the six panels to pristine condition. Art Institute members may preview Chagall’s work Oct. 29-31. The window masterpieces will remain on permanent exhibition afterward, with several related programs planned for December.

Art Happenings

“Talks By 2010 Nohl Jurors”

Inova/Kenilworth Gallery

2155 N. Prospect Ave.

The three jurors for the 2010 Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund FellowshipsSheryl Conkelton, Nathan Lee and Lucia Sanromantravel to Milwaukee for a free public talk at 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

“Scott Reeder: New Work”

The Green Gallery East

1500 N. Farwell Ave.

School of the Art Institute of Chicago professor Scott Reeder presents 15 innovative oil on canvas paintings in a solo exhibition through Dec. 5.