Bring Your Own Creativity to BYO Studio Lounge

BYO: The familiaracronym stands for “bring your own,” and when Ken and Kerry Yandell openedlast June, theyinvited the city to bring its own creativity. Specifically, this venue invitesinquisitive, productive minds to use their artistic talents for celebrations,classes, events, exhibitions, meetings, performances or workshops at the BayView studio.

The innovative conceptgrew from the Yandells’ purchase of a 108-year-old building at 2246 S.Kinnickinnic Ave., home to the city’s first cinema, named the Comique, andone-time host of Charlie Chaplin. After the couple acquired the Bay Viewlandmark, with original Cream City brick walls still intact, Kerry Yandell usedher architectural expertise to renovate the inside. Kerry earned a master’sdegree in architecture from UW-Milwaukee. This structural rehabilitationignited Kerry’s own passion for landscape painting, and her oils are nowmounted on movable art walls she designed for the space.

Whether displayinghandcrafted lamps from Egypt, a recycled bar and metal table from a machineshop, or comfortable secondhand furniture, the gallery exudes a feeling offlexibility, friendliness and warmth. This welcoming atmosphere is home to avariety of events and exhibits. Any artist may rent the gallery, complete withan opening reception. Kerry says this opportunity “offers the actual experienceof a gallery showing and allows [artists] to do it on their own, to see how thepublic responds to their art.” BYO Studio Lounge is currently presenting theexhibition “15 Torsos” by Adrienne Pierluissi.

On the second Wednesdayof each month, a figure-drawing session ($20 for a two-and-a-half-hour session)provides a live model for those who wish to improve their technique. Thelounge’s most recent venture, Salsa Sundays, offers dancing with free lessonstaught by a master merengue instructor from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Afterward, the floorstays open for practice until the bar closes.

On Thursdays andFridays, from 5-8 p.m., the gallery and bar features “Art of the Cocktail HappyHour” with Ken Yandell’s seasonal drinks. For spring, Ken has created drinksnamed Notte di Luna, Manhattan Project and Scottish Rose. The lounge onlyprovides beverages, but people can arrange for food at certain events.

Kerry explains that thevenue was “created for creatives” as a way to further enhance Bay View’sartistic renaissance. BYO’s studio is open Thursday through Sunday, from 1-5p.m. The lounge is open from 5 p.m. to close, also Thursday through Sunday.

In keeping with thespirit of “bring your own,” the RacineArt Museum (RAM) is extending a call to artists to create marshmallowPeeps-inspired artwork for the first “International Peep Competition.” Drop offany entry using the pastel confection with a brief description, contact e-mailand title no later than 5 p.m., Friday, March 26, to enter for a chance to winprizes. People of any age may apply to this art competition featuring theiconic candy. Works will be exhibited at the RAM during the first weeks ofApril.