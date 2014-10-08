‘Brushstrokes For Homeless Folks’ Makes a Mark to Erase Homelessness.

Here are some harrowing facts courtesy of local shelter, the Guest House of Milwaukee. Every night around 1,500 people are homeless in Milwaukee. To facilitate all of Milwaukee’s homeless men—many of whom are veterans, are struggling with addiction or are suffering from some form of mental illness—local facilities would require more than 500 more beds.

Confronted by such an enormous problem, it’s all too easy to avert your eyes and to continue life as normal. Fortunately there is “Brushstrokes For Homeless Folks.” Timothy Cobb Fine Arts has donated wall space for a 6-by-4-foot canvas. Anyone willing to lend a buck can also lend a hand. For every dollar donation participants can contribute one brushstroke to bring the canvas’ under drawing to colorful life. The collaborative work will then be auctioned off, with the proceeds from the entire process going to the Guest House of Milwaukee.

“Brushstrokes For Homeless Folks” spans Oct. 10-24, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11-4:30 p.m. and during Gallery Night and Day on Friday, Oct. 17 from 10-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10-5 p.m.

Gallery Night in Madison

Gallery Night is Madison’s biannual arts extravaganza. Each spring and fall, galleries, museums, coffee shops, restaurants, churches and other venues (60 all told) open their doors to demonstrate the diversity and vitality of the city’s creative energies. Gallery Night will be held Friday, Oct. 10, 5-9 p.m.

Here are some highlights among the many worthy events. Vault Interiors (2000 Atwood Ave.) will feature shots of JFK, Marilyn Monroe, Arthur Miller and others by former Columbia Pictures photographer Robert F. D’Agostini. The Wisconsin Council of Blind and Visually Impaired (754 Williamson St.) will present work by visually impaired artists.

Wrap up the night with an after party in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (227 State St.) from 9-11 p.m. with spoken word/hip-hop performances, cocktails, snacks and hands-on art activities. The after party is free for MMoCA members and $5 for non-members. An exhaustive list of Gallery Night participants can be found at mmoca.org/gallery-night.