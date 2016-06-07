Busy Summer of Exhibits at the Haggerty Museum

Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights” reveals the Haggerty’s institutional genetic code by selecting representative works from the 6,000+ works acquired over the past century. The breadth of the collection is on display with works of Surrealism, Abstract Expressionism, Pop Art, German Expressionism and Old Master paintings. Familiar names are to be encountered on many walls: Salvador Dalí, Albrecht Dürer, Robert Rauschenberg and Keith Haring.

Milwaukee artists drool at the mention of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists, which provide unrestricted funds to individual artists to create new works or finish works in progress. Five artists—both emerging and established—were honored with a Nohl Fellowship in 2015. They used the singular opportunity to explore popular culture, gender identity, Bliss, Idaho, and other themes through film, sculpture and digital media. The fruits of the Nohl Fellows’ labors will be exhibited through July 31.

Ceramic Birdhouses with Patti Doughman

Cedarburg Cultural Center

W62 N546 Washington Ave.

“Birdhouse” is too restrictive a name for those delightful structures wherein birds and other agile critters can grab a quick bite. Friends of felines will agree that “cat television” is an equally apt description. Whatever you prefer to call them, birdhouses blend form and function so as to be beautiful objects and to bring the beauty of nature to our yards. In a two-part workshop hosted by the Cedarburg Cultural Center, local artist Patti Doughman will assist participants in making their own birdhouses from scratch. In the first session, held Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a variety of ceramic sculpting techniques will be used to make the structure, which will be decorated and painted in session two, taking place on the following Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is $59 for members and $74 for non-members and includes supplies.

Made In Nerdwaukee

42 Ale House

3807 S. Packard Ave.

Made In Nerdwaukee is not your grandmother’s craft fair—unless, that is, your grandma happens to be an enthusiast of Star Wars , "Game of Thrones", steampunk, Marvel or anime. This geek-themed craft fair involves the goods one would expect from self-proclaimed geeky artisans: Fantasy masks, handmade dragon eggs and video game-themed jewelry are but a few of the offerings to be sold by the 40 local vendors under a 100-foot tent at the 42 Ale House on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.