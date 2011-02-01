Call For Artists Interested In Public Art

WHO: The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists.

WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West Villard Avenue

WHAT: A mixed use new building and development that supports a library on the ground floor while 47 apartment homes will occupy the remaining three floors to be built above the first floor. These apartment homes will house grandparents who are the primary care givers for their grandchildren.

HOW: Project architect Engberg Anderson will be designing the approximately 12,800 square feet of library space, which includes computer stations, community rooms, study rooms, several areas for children and young adults along with a self check out station.

WHY: To provide the interior and exterior of the library with art that incorporates design into these areas with an intent to light, transparency and openness, and a building that will seek “to reflect the culture and character of the community…the spirit of culture, literacy, and learning that will take place at the library.”

WHEN: Local artists or teams of artists are encouraged to apply and submit their designs by Wednesday, February 2 at 4:00 p.m. A working budget for the project is approximately $24,000 for design, engineering, production and installation of the work, with the intent that the work will be completed within the year.

The Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch offers an exceptional opportunity for artists to begin at the design stage and merge the library's exterior/interior design with public art. Whether the art inhabits the space through one or two major pieces, or interconnects the library spaces with a specific theme and a variety of mediums, the art will be integral to the neighborhood culture in this often used and welcome community building. For more information on the specifications of the MPL-Villard Square Branch or the applications for the artists, the links below will provide the necessary information. There's still time for creativity, innovation and inspiration to come to this new Milwaukee Public Library through a city artist or team of artists who can meet the February 2 deadline.

For more information on the application process, artist selection method and criteria, go to http://www.mpl.org/file/villard_artists.pdf and http://www.eadp.com/villardsquare/.

Go to http://www.mpl.org/file/villard_index.htm for background on the MPL Villard Square branch.

CONTACTS: Polly Morris Sandy Rusch Walton

414.446.8794 414.286.3032 (w)

pollymorris@ 414.303.3686 (c)

ameritech.net slrusch@milwaukee.gov