Call for Artists: Wisconsin Photography 2018

× Expand Untitled, 2013, by Gill Grant, featured in Wisconsin Photography 2016

Photography is arguably the most democratic art. The distance between the professional and amateur is much less evident than that between, say, a Rembrandt and Junior’s fridge-hung finger painting. The gap has been further minimized by the widespread availability of high-quality photographic technology in phones. So it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that you—yes, you—are some unschooled photographic genius ripe for discovery by the art world. “Wisconsin Photography 2018,” a juried exhibition for Wisconsin photographers and video artists, is an opportunity to be discovered or disillusioned. For a $25 jurying fee, you may submit 10 digital photographs or two video files for possible inclusion in the exhibition, to be held from Aug. 25 through Nov. 24 at the Wustum Museum in Racine. The submission deadline is Monday, July 9. Additional information can be found at ramart.org/content/wisconsin-photography-2018.