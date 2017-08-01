Calling All Artists: Greenfield Avenue Bridge Mural

Driving east on Greenfield Avenue, just one block past its intersection with Barclay Street, you’ll encounter a railroad bridge badly in need of a mural, which, thanks to Harbor District, Inc., it shall soon have. The organization has put out a request for proposals of mural concepts that give visual expression to the ongoing revitalization of the Harbor District. Thousands of Milwaukeeans—be they commuters traversing South First Street, the 2,800 employees of Rockwell Automation or shoppers visiting the new Cermak Fresh Market Store—drive by the underpass on a daily basis.

Artists are asked to make the themes “water” and “entrance to the Harbor District” central to their design and are encouraged to consider “Kinnickinnic River Trail,” “port and shipping,” “the natural environment,” “the surrounding neighborhood and built environment,” and “industry” as other possible themes.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Interested parties should email dan@harbordistrict.org for a detailed document explaining response requirements, submission directions, selection process and timeline.

“Free Family Day: Many Elizas”

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Lynden Sculpture Garden takes on a Gullah flavor with a handful of events inspired by the continued presence of Fo Wilson’s installation “Eliza’s Peculiar Cabinet of Curiosities.” The free, family friendly day includes artist-in-residence Portia Cobb leading dyeing projects with South Carolina-based textile artist Arianne King Comer as well as an intimate, outdoor concert by local R&B-meets-classical duo SistaStrings. “Many Elizas” takes place from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

“It Runs In the Family: Art and the Rosenblatts”

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

1360 N. Prospect Ave.

In his decades of teaching at UW-Milwaukee, sculptor Adolph Rosenblatt inspired generations of students to appreciate and pursue a career in the arts. Not surprisingly, his family also developed artistic inclinations. “It Runs In the Family: Art and the Rosenblatts” is a panel discussion detailing the artistic endeavors of the Rosenblatt family and the indelible influence of father/husband, Adolph. The discussion will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2. General admission is $5 and free for JMM members.