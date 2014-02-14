Calling All MKE Artists!

Milwaukee’s Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for local artists/veterans to contribute to an exhibition at Milwaukee’s VA Medical Center beginning February 24. With over 50 arts categories, encompassing song, dance and dramatic reading, the Festival would seem to accommodate just about any and all forms of creative expression. Consequently, this call for art is the perfect moment to reflect on the best medium to convey one’s singular experience in the military. Powerfully expressed, perhaps your art warrants the national recognition that will be given to first place winners in the annual National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in MKE from October 27 to November 2.

Nota bene: entries are due February 19 so don’t hesitate! To sign up call the Creative Arts hotline at 414-384-2000, ext. 48653.

Suppose you’re not a veteran. And perhaps you don’t have an artist’s hands. Do you have the curator’s eye? The Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums is seeking proposals from curators, artists and collectives to guest curate exhibitions in 2015. But the application process begins now. Step 1 of 2: submit online application and email a copy of your CV or resume to Jenille Junco, the Museums’ Registrat, at jjunco@cavtmuseums.org. Step 2 of 2: cross your fingers and wait. Click here to for a link to the application.

Finally… The City of Milwaukee Arts Board Public Art Subcommittee is desirous of more public art in our fair city. Cash-strapped though the humble subcommittee may be, they’ve got the know-how to assist you with navigating applications and Request for Quotations.

To inquire about the Public Art New Work Fund application or the process, contact the Arts Board at artsboard@milwaukee.gov, with "New Work Fund" in the subject line. Applications to create a strategic partnership are due by February 28.