Calls, Talks, and Auction Blocks: A Smorgasbord of Supplementary Art Happenings

This week offers an unusually generous serving size of art happenings. So, in the grand tradition of full course dinners, the amount of information will be kept to a tasteful minimum so as to avoid glutting you before we reach the after-dinner digestifs.

Let's begin with the calls...

The alliteration-happy South Shore Frolics Festival of Arts has put out a call for artists. On July 13, MKE's gorgeous, lake-adjacent South Shore Park will be bedecked with booth upon booth of original works of art. Artists working in any medium are encouraged to exhibit. Click here for the application, which are due by April 15.

Gallery 110 North is pleased to announce its 19th Annual Juried Art Exhibit, "Alive in the Arts." If you happen to be of or above legal age and an artist working in any two or three dimensional art form, consider submitting your work to the expert scrutiny of Kristin Gjerdset, Associate Professor and Head of the Art Department at Wisconsin Lutheran College. $1000 in cash rewards will be disbursed. Click here for more information and the application.

Moving right along to the talks...

On Tuesday, March 18, from 6-7:30 p.m., in conjunction with the excellent new exhibitions at Marquette's Haggerty Museum of Art, there will be a handful of "lightning talks" dealing, as do the new exhibitions, with consumerism. The issue will be approached from a number of perspectives, including, but not limited to, Marketing, English, Sculpture, and Journalism. Additional details here.

Cyril Colnik was a 19th and 20th century master artisan metalsmith of Austrian extraction who set up shop in MKE and bequeathed his collection to the Villa Terrace Museum. Alan Strekow is the author of Man of Iron , a book about Colnik. On Friday, March 21, Strekow will be lecturing on Colnik. Admission is free for Villa Terrace members, and $5 for general admission. RSVP to eporter@cavtmuseums.org.

And finally, if you're looking to spruce up your art collection or to perfect your auctioneer impression, Leslie Hindman Auctioneers will be putting a vast range of items - Picasso, Chagall, Dali, et al. - on the auction block. The sale takes place on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. Browse the virtual catalogue here.