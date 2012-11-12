Cardinal Stritch Displays Baylor Family Legacy

Art unites two generations at Cardinal Stritch University’s Northwestern Mutual Art Gallery in the unique “Baylor Family Exhibition.” A. Helen Baylor, author of the book Her Own Patch of Rain: The Prayer of a Young Daughter , works with her sons Reginald and Trenton for this exhibition opening Nov. 16.

“This was exciting to work with my mother for the first time, and my brother,” Reginald Baylor explains from his studio in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. “Her book reflects a setting in the South, a farm, and reminiscences from our own family’s heritage from Mississippi.

“I drew my own inspiration for the exhibition from the words on the page of my mother’s book,” Baylor continues. “So this will be the most absence of color I’ve ever done—primarily black and white.”

Baylor will present multimedia works that could include an installation featuring repurposed objects, new wall vinyl images and a textile or transparency. Baylor, a well-known Milwaukee artist, has evolved into diverse mediums; he recently introduced a line of embroidery that is available exclusively at the Milwaukee Art Museum.

Trenton Baylor will display sculptural yet functional furniture that often references African-American legacies and narratives. To evoke scenes from his mother’s book, Baylor is finishing a rocking chair that recalls sitting on a front porch.

A. Helen Baylor has crafted two small quilts, delicately beaded, stitched and embroidered, including the one used for her book cover. Baylor’s award-winning gardening also influences the exhibition. All three Baylors will attend the opening reception to honor family, life and love. The 5-8 p.m. reception on Friday, Nov. 16, will also feature jazz music by the Jeannine Rivers Group.

