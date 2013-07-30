From Castoff To Canvas

Since 2005, Michael Anderson and business partner Colin Murray have operated the imaginative art business Different By Design. Originally inspired by leftover materials from an earlier decorating business, Anderson transforms wallpaper samples, paint swatches, wire and beads into one-of-a-kind collages and pins. Different By Design travels widely in the Midwest to display at art fairs and Murray notes that multiple patrons have described Anderson’s work as “jewelry for your wall.” Often featuring floral or leaf motifs, the works are finely crafted, elegant and would make striking additions to any home.

Visit facebook.com/differenttoday to view Anderson’s work or check it out in person at the 27th Annual Firefly Art Fair. The event takes place in the Wauwatosa Historical Society’s headquarters at the Kneeland-Walker House (7406 Hillcrest Drive, Wauwatosa) on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. With more than 90 juried artists displaying and selling their works in the beautiful Victorian gardens, as well as food vendors, live music and historic displays inside the house, the fair is a magical experience for the whole family. Admission is $4 or free for children under 12. For more information, visit wauwatosahistoricalsociety.org

“Experiences in the 22nd Dimension”

Sky High Gallery

2501 S. Howell Ave.

New Orleans-based artists Corinne Loperfido and Andrew Schrock team up to create a stimulating multi-media installation at Sky High Gallery. Employing the premise that two androgynous deities have come to Earth to create a temple of benevolent instruction for humanity, the artists challenge alienating and isolationist social practices and work to create a deeper connection between body and mind. The show opens Friday, Aug. 2, 7-11 p.m. and runs through Aug. 31.

“If Only We Had Met: Six Stories”

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

Installed on RAM’s fifth-floor windows, Martha Glowacki’s “If Only We Had Met” is a series of tableaux inspired by historical found photographs. Exploring the ideas of collection, interpersonal connection across time and humanity’s ties to the natural world, the exhibition is sure to be provocative. Meet the artist at her opening reception on Friday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. during RAM’s “Free First Friday.” The show is on display through July 20, 2014.