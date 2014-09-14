Congratulations are in order: The Cedarburg Art Museum has received a tidy grant from the Wisconsin Humanities Council to defray the costs of Cedarburg's Bernhard Schneider: From Lens to Brush . The new exhibition focuses on the artist's panorama paintings, which give a glimpse into a Cedarburg that no longer exists, as well as Schneider's nostalgia-inducing glass-plate photography. Schneider brings the discerning eye of an outsider - not just to Cedarburg, but to the US in general. Born in Lüneburg, Germany in 1843, Schneider moved to Milwaukee in 1885 before soon relocating to picturesque Cedarburg in order to give his land-scape paintings a bucolic shot in the arm. The exhibition is open, not to mention free to the public, until November 16. More information on Schneider's life and art, as well as the exhibition can be found here.