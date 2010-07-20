Celebrate Summer With Gallery Night and Day

×

Festivals occupy thelakefront throughout the summer, but then fade as fall progresses into winter., on the otherhand, takes place every three months so as to celebrate each season in Milwaukee. On July 23-24,summerGallery Night and Dayincorporates more than 50 venues in order to exhibit an increasingly widevariety of art for admirers and collectors.

Dean Jensen Gallery features “Claire Stigliani: Through a Looking Glass” and “SusanWorsham: Southern Gothic.” Stigliani creates her work in Madison,while Worsham hails from Virginia.Both Stigliani and Worsham feature surreal images in their paintings andphotographs, respectively. A reception will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.





In the Third Ward,the Marshall Building’s Elaine Erickson Gallery hosts an array of artists working with thetheme “Rooted in Nature.” The exhibition includes artists Rina Yoon and KatieMusolff, among others. The artists will be in attendance 5-9 p.m. Friday.





On Knapp Street, Peltz Gallery offers more than 35prominent female artists in “Remarkable Women.” Familiar names to the Milwaukee area includeFrances Myers, JoAnna Poehlmann, Della Wells and Patricia Evelyn Terry, alongwith international artists Ghada Amer and Jiha Moon. Visit on Friday until 9:30p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.





At its new Fifth Streetlocation, the Walker’s Point Center forthe Arts (WPCA) shows a photographic essay on the lives of Milwaukee refugees. This exhibition portraysimages and written words with poignant reflections on the immigrant experiencein Milwaukee.WPCA opens the exhibit on Friday from 5-9 p.m. and plans a panel discussion forJuly 25 at 2 p.m.





Some other choiceevents include:





The Milwaukee Art Museum’sannual, free Milwaukee Artist Marketplace featuring the works of area artistson Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.





Portrait SocietyGallery’s “J. Shimon and J.Lindemann: The Real Photo Postcard Survey” and its opening reception on Fridayfrom 6-9 p.m.





Saint John’s on the Lake’s “TheNatural World,” a summer installation by Fran Cheney and Pat Hidson withadditional artwork from paper artist Kirsten Christianson, among others. Visitthe artists’ reception on Saturday from 1-4 p.m.





Tory Folliard Gallery and a pair of exceptional artists, with WilliamNichols’ oil landscapes and Susan Stamm Evans’ fluid figures and faces incontemplative sculptures. A Friday reception takes place 5-9 p.m.