Celebrating An Art Tradition

Celebrating alongstanding Milwaukee art tradition, Tory Folliard Gallery opens their “25thAnniversary Exhibition” on Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19 and 20, and be sure to celebrate with them and all the artists they've exhibited over the years.

Sixty sevennational artists represented by Folliard in the past quarter century will be ondisplay---from Eric Aho to Betsy Younquist---to present an extraordinary sampling ofartwork to the Milwaukee art community. The gallery will mount more than 100pieces, all completely new and freshly finished, images or sculptures createdespecially for this exhibition.

Speaking toFolliard in her gallery about this milestone in her career, Folliard recallswhen she met many of these artists, primarily painters and sculptors.Folliard explains with a catch inher voice, how this event touches her emotions, and says, “The exhibitionbrings back all these great memories of people I worked with, some of the firstartists I knew, Chris Berti, Ed Larson, Dennis Nechvatal and Tom Uttech. Theycall and we talk, and remember those special times.”

For an exclusivelist of all the participating artists, which includes Wisconsin’s Sofia Arnold,Craig Blietz, the late Marion Coffey, Patrick Farrell, Cathy Martin, AnneMiotke, Bill Ried, Jeffrey Ripple, Fred Stonehouse, Jan Serr and RichardTaylor, visit the gallery’s web site, www.toryfolliardgallery.com.While numerous artists from these renowned 67 will attend the Friday nightreception on Friday, 5:00-9:00 p.m., others will be available to answerquestions and offer congratulations to the Shepherd 2012 Best of Milwaukee ArtGallery on Saturday,11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.