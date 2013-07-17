Celebrating the Century City Neighborhood

Temporary public art grounded in neighborhoods is thriving in Milwaukee. Originally part of In-Site’s 2011 “Century City Project,” Faith Purvey’s dynamic installation, “Refoundation,” has stood the test of time. The project is an outdoor studio space located in a field on 29th and Melvina where Purvey works out of a trailer and storage pod to offer building, photography, painting, play and conversation opportunities to neighborhood residents. With sponsorship from the Neighborhood Improvement Development Corporation (NIDC), Milwaukee Public Theatre, Century City Tri-Angle Neighborhood Association and the Riverwest Artists Association, “Refoundation” now celebrates its third summer of programming.

Join Century City community members on Friday, July 19, from 3-6 p.m. (29th and Melvina) for a celebration of this year’s projects. Offerings include information on “Refoundation,” art and photography displays, dancing, gospel singing and barbeque.

“Art in the Yard”

Charles Allis Decorative Art Museum

1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Enjoy a fun afternoon with your child in the Allis’ beautiful English Garden. For a suggested donation of just $3 per participant, try your hand at making luminaries and paper bag puppets, painting butterflies and mask making. Sunday, July 21, 1-4 p.m.

Racine Gallery Night

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St.

While enjoying Racine’s next Gallery Night on Saturday, July 20, visit the Racine Art Museum for free between 5-9 p.m. Add a little whimsy to your life by creating a chalk drawing on special easels outside the museum.