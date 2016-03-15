Celebrating the Transformative Power of Women Artists

International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8, was first held in 1909 as a Socialist event in New York City. The 108th annual celebration has come and gone but the distaff celebration continues with RedLine Milwaukee’s SWAN Day MKE, part of the International 9th Annual Support Women Artists Now Day. Through the work of well over 50 artists, the exhibition asks us to imagine, in the words of SWAN Day co-founder Martha Richards, “what the world would be like if women’s art and perspectives were fully integrated into all of our lives.”

Each piece incorporates a swan-related element to draw upon the symbolic resonances of the magisterial creature, which has traditionally represented transformation, beauty and creativity. Each artist will also display their responses to three questions designed to bolster the international and local community of female artists: 1) Who is your favorite woman artist and why?; 2) What do you need today and what do you have to offer?; 3) What is one thing that makes you feel supported as a woman artist in Milwaukee and the world? SWAN Day MKE runs until April 2 and invites the public to a reception on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Art In Bloom”

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

The nose is arguably the most overlooked member of the human sensorium. Especially when it comes to artistic appreciation. The Milwaukee Art Museum is countering this trend with “Art in Bloom,” a sweet-smelling, four-day celebration of art and flowers, not to mention an enticing invitation to spring. From March 17-20 there will be daily presentations on botanical topics, hands-on activities for all ages and a marketplace of local vendors and artisans selling flowers, clothing, jewelry and garden accessories. “Beauty in Bloom,” a one-night-only fashion show (Saturday, March 19, 6:30-9 p.m.), features gowns and accessories crafted from flowers. Visit mam.org/bloom for the schedule and ticket information.

7th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition

Racine Art Museum

441 Main St., Racine

The simplicity of PEEPS® belie their versatility. Pop one in your mouth for an invigorating infusion of sugar, corn syrup, gelatin and food dye. Pop one in the microwave to cathartically condemn one to death. Now in its seventh year the Racine Art Museum PEEPS Art Competition solicits art works that foreground the beloved treat. The 7th annual exhibition is unveiled Thursday, March 17 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) during an artists reception and awards ceremony, during which the coveted PEEPles Choice Award will be announced. The exhibition is on display until April 3.