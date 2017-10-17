'Chairness' and Contemporary Illustration at MIAD

× Expand Patrick JB Flynn

Two new exhibitions are being unveiled during Gallery Night, Friday, Oct. 20, at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, 273 E. Erie St.

“Chair5: Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation” is an exhibition that would have delighted Socrates, the ancient Greek philosopher famed (and ultimately put to death) for his attempts to answer the question “what is x [e.g. justice, beauty, virtue]?” In good Socratic fashion, “Chair5: Perspectives on Form, Function and Innovation” investigates the elusive concept of “chairness” through historical and contemporary exemplars. Whereas most exhibitions frown on attempts to interact with the art, “Chair5” offers the unique opportunity to utilize the chairs on display, giving a firsthand insight into the ways that posture has evolved over time.

“Fantastic: Four Contemporary Illustration Artists” collects four distinct approaches to a single medium. Celebrated Dutch illustrator, Henrik Drescher contributes large landscape paintings inspired by ancient Chinese panoramas, which incorporate extraterrestrial components. Frances Jetter has created a 40-foot-wide folio book that takes a critical stance toward torture at Guantanamo Bay. Contemplation is the theme of Katherine Streeter’s 50 collage paintings, which find humans and animals ruminating on life and its vicissitudes. Carl Dunn has made the seasonally appropriate decision to display Halloween masks as well as paintings from his forthcoming book, The Music Lesson.

Paintings by Hal Koenig and Richard W. Patt

Oil Gallery

207 E. Buffalo St.

Oil Gallery has inhabited the first floor atrium of the Third Ward’s Marshall Building since June, but perhaps you’ve yet to welcome them to the neighborhood with a visit. Stop by during Gallery Night and Day, Oct. 20-21, to see paintings by Hal Koenig—resident artist and owner of the gallery—and Richard W. Patt. Koenig specializes in painting urban landscapes, which capture Milwaukee at its most picturesque. With their use of rectangular forms and mottled acrylic paint, Patt’s landscapes flirt with abstraction and call Paul Klee to mind.

“Splooshes of Fall”Lake Country Fine Arts School and Gallery

112 W. Capitol Drive, Hartland

“Sploosh” is a technical term coined by local painter Noelle Kraemer to describe her unique manner of applying paint. Ever since a near-fatal car accident during the winter of 2008, Kraemer has struggled with fine motor control. Consequently, she applies paint with quick taps of paint-filled brushes—splooshes, if you will. “Splooshes of Fall” is Kraemer’s second exhibition. Her first, two years ago, was so successful that she sold more than half of her paintings. Kraemer will be donating a quarter of this exhibition’s proceeds to the Brain Injury Resource Center of Wisconsin in Big Bend. “Splooshes of Fall” opens with a reception on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1-3 p.m.