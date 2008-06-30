Changing Landscapes

The 21st-century landscape and how artists choose to represent it iscontinually being transformed. Two intimate exhibitions this week use landscapes to document changing urban and rural environments. Both shows cultivate serious questions through their thought-provoking images.

“Sunset Scavenger,” opening July 7 at Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery, is named after a documentary film made by Pennsylvania artist and filmmaker Bill Daniel. It includes Daniel's mural-sized Xerox prints as well as black and white photos related to themes explored in his films. A companion book, Mostly True, will be available during the exhibit.

Daniel's artwork explores social and environmental breakdowns in American cities through the lens of post-utopia Marin County , Calif. and post-Katrina Louisiana . According to his artist statement his images of forgotten worlds, whether shown in film or on paper, are meant to promote discussion on “survival in a world of ecological and economic collapse.” His artwork uncovers the lifestyles hidden within urban and suburban enclaves.

The reception for the new show is delayed until summer Gallery Night on July 25, when a film by Daniel titled Who is Bozo Texino?, which exposes the society's struggling sectors, will be shown.

On July 7 “The Vanishing Farm” exhibition opens at One Way Cafe and Gallery, 1425 Underwood Ave. , Wauwatosa , introducing the First Annual Art Exhibit of the Wisconsin Pastel Artists. This new arts organization began three years ago, and 24 of their members display approximately 45 pieces in this premiere showing to encourage interest and understanding of pastels.

President of the Wisconsin Pastel Society Rick Citta explains, “Our hope is to acquaint the public with pastels and the range of techniques that are possible with this medium.” As for the theme of the showWisconsin's disappearing landscapesCitta states, “What with urban sprawl overtaking Wisconsin farmlands we decided it was important to document the traditional architecture and surrounding rural environments.”

The One Way Café, which usually remains open until 4 p.m. daily, hosts an evening reception with the artists in attendance on July 11 from 6 – 8 p.m. Providing free appetizers and discounted wine, the night offers an opportunity to expand the viewer's knowledge of this expressive medium while considering the future of Wisconsin 's natural scenery.

And in response to severe flooding recently experienced in the greater Milwaukee area, River's End Gallery, located at 380 W. Main St. in Historic Downtown Waukesha offers $100 gift certificates to anyone suffering from this devastating weather. They may use the gift certificate until the end of the calendar year to help replace any creative losses that may have occurred from the extreme weather.

Correction: Arthur Thrall's “The Sensuous Line” runs July 2 through Sept. 28.